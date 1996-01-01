10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement provides an accurate description of electronegativity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Electronegativity represents the energy required to remove an electron from a gaseous atom or ion.
B
Electronegativity is the amount of energy released when an electron is added to a gaseous atom or ion.
C
Electronegativity measures an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons.
D
Electronegativity signifies the size or volume of an atom.