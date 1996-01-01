6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ferrates can be formed by heating ferric oxide with other metal oxides or carbonates. One such reaction is Fe2O3 + ZnO → Zn(FeO2)2. Identify if Fe is oxidized, reduced, or neither in this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fe is oxidized.
B
Fe is reduced.
C
Neither.