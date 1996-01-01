6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following spontaneous cell reactions:
X + Z2+ → X2+ + Z
Y + Z2+ → Y2+ + Z
X + Y2+ → X2+ + Y
Identify the best oxidizing agent and the best reducing agent.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Best oxidizing agent: X2+
Best reducing agent: Y
Best reducing agent: Y
B
Best oxidizing agent: Y2+
Best reducing agent: Z
Best reducing agent: Z
C
Best oxidizing agent: Z2+
Best reducing agent: X
Best reducing agent: X
D
Best oxidizing agent: X2+
Best reducing agent: Z
Best reducing agent: Z
E
Best oxidizing agent: Y2+
Best reducing agent: X
Best reducing agent: X
F
Best oxidizing agent: Z2+
Best reducing agent: Y
Best reducing agent: Y