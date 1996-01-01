6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 60 mL of 0.213 M sodium sulfate solution and 50 mL of 1.71 M calcium acetate reacts according to the reaction below:
Na2SO4(aq) + Ca(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 NaC2H3O2(aq) + CaSO4(s)
Identify the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield if 1.53 g of solid CaSO4 precipitate was obtained.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
LR: Ca(C2H3O2)2, 1.66 g, 92.1%
B
LR: Na2SO4, 1.74 g, 87.9%
C
LR: Na2SO4, 1.99 g, 76.9%
D
LR: Ca(C2H3O2)2, 1.74 g, 88.1%