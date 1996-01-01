A 60 mL of 0.213 M sodium sulfate solution and 50 mL of 1.71 M calcium acetate reacts according to the reaction below:

Na 2 SO 4 (aq) + Ca(C 2 H 3 O 2 ) 2 (aq) → 2 NaC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) + CaSO 4 (s)



