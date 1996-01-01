6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a 69.0 g sample of magnesium that completely reacts with CrBr2 according to the following reaction:
Mg(s) + CrBr2(aq) → Cr(s) + MgBr2(aq)
Calculate the molarity of MgBr2 that forms assuming a final volume of 225 mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.26 M
B
3.56 M
C
5.63 M
D
12.61 M