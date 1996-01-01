6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sulfuric acid can be produced via a wet process:
S + O2 → SO2
2 SO2 + O2 ⇌ 2 SO3
SO3 + H2O → H2SO4
Determine the element that is oxidized and reduced for the second step of the process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Oxidized: SReduced: O
B
Oxidized: OReduced: S