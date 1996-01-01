6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following characteristics is associated with oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions?
Which of the following characteristics is associated with oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Formation of a new substance or element from the reaction.
B
Exchange of protons (H+ ions) between reactants.
C
Transfer of electrons between reactants.
D
Water and salt are formed as a product.