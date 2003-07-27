1. Intro to General Chemistry
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
The diameter of the bromine (Br) atom is 188 pm. Calculate the volume fraction of its nucleus in the atom, assuming that the diameter of the nucleus is 0.0100 pm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.32×10−5
B
1.50×10−13
C
7.40×10−10
D
3.93×10−12