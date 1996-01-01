The following figure shows two 3.50 L vessels at 27.0°C that are connected by a stopcock. The vessel on the left contains 7.50 g NH 3 (g) and the vessel on the right contains 7.50 g HBr(g). Once the stopcock is opened, the two gases will react as shown below:

NH 3 (g) + HBr(g) → NH 4 Br(s)