7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following figure shows two 3.50 L vessels at 27.0°C that are connected by a stopcock. The vessel on the left contains 7.50 g NH3(g) and the vessel on the right contains 7.50 g HBr(g). Once the stopcock is opened, the two gases will react as shown below:
NH3(g) + HBr(g) → NH4Br(s)
Determine the final pressure of the setup once the reaction is complete. The volume occupied by NH4Br(s) can be ignored.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.23 atm
B
0.228 atm
C
2.45 atm
D
0.114 atm