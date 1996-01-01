10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The electron spin was discovered using a beam of silver atoms passed through a magnetic field in the Stern-Gerlach experiment. If a beam of neon atoms were used, will the experiment work?
Yes, the experiment will work with neon.
No, the experiment will only work with silver
No, the experiment will not work because neon does not have a paired electron
No, the experiment will not work because neon does not have an unpaired electron