15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following atmospheric reaction is being studied in the laboratory, 2 HO2(g) → H2O2(g) + O2(g). The reaction is second-order and it was determined that the reaction has a rate constant of 1.4×109 M–1•s–1 at 25.0°C. A 1.50 M of HO2 was transferred to a flask with twice its initial volume and allowed to react. How much time is required for 95.0% of HO2 to react?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.81×10–8s
B
5.01×10–11 s
C
9.05×10–9 s
D
2.51×10–11 s