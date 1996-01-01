The following atmospheric reaction is being studied in the laboratory, 2 HO 2 (g) → H 2 O 2 (g) + O 2 (g). The reaction is second-order and it was determined that the reaction has a rate constant of 1.4×109 M–1•s–1 at 25.0°C. A 1.50 M of HO 2 was transferred to a flask with twice its initial volume and allowed to react. How much time is required for 95.0% of HO 2 to react?