7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In 2021, the concentration of CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere was measured at 412 ppm. Calculate the number of CO2 molecules in 1.5 L of air at 5000 m above sea level, with an atmospheric pressure of 0.53 atm and temperature of 15 ºC.
A
3.2 × 1014 CO2 molecules
B
8.1 × 1016 CO2 molecules
C
5.5 × 1018 CO2 molecules
D
9.7 × 1020 CO2 molecules