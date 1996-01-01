7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The relative humidity of air in a 5 m × 5 m × 5 m room is 26% at 25 ºC. Calculate the number of water molecules present in the room. The relative humidity is the ratio of the partial pressure of water in the air to the vapor pressure of water at the given temperature.
A
9.34 × 1023 molecules
B
6.11 × 1024 molecules
C
9.64 × 1024 molecules
D
2.50 × 1025 molecules