15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The activation energy of an uncatalyzed reaction is 95 kJ/mol. The addition of a catalyst lowers the activation energy to 55 kJ/mol. Assuming that the collision factor remains the same, by what factor will the catalyst increase the rate of the reaction at (a) 25°C
The activation energy of an uncatalyzed reaction is 95 kJ/mol. The addition of a catalyst lowers the activation energy to 55 kJ/mol. Assuming that the collision factor remains the same, by what factor will the catalyst increase the rate of the reaction at (a) 25°C
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The catalyzed reaction is 10 times faster at 25°C.
B
The catalyzed reaction is 1,000 times faster at 25°C.
C
The catalyzed reaction is 10,000 times faster at 25°C.
D
The catalyzed reaction is 10,000,000 times faster at 25°C.