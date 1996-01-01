15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, the activation energy of a reaction was found to be 131 kJ/mol. A catalysis was used to increase the rate of the reaction by a factor of 107. Calculate the difference in the activation energy of the uncatalyzed vs. catalyzed reactions. Assume that the pre-exponential and temperature of both reactions are identical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26.27 kJ
B
29.89 kJ
C
37.18 kJ
D
40.60 kJ