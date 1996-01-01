19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lead oxide can be reduced by carbon (graphite) to produce lead metal and carbon dioxide. Determine the temperature at which this reaction is spontaneous.
2 PbO(s) + C(s, graphite) → 2 Pb(s) + CO2(g)
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K) ΔG° (kJ/mol)
PbO(s) –217.3 68.70 –187.9
C(s. graphite) 0 5.69 0
Pb(s) 0 68.85 0
CO2(g) –393.5 213.6 –394.4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures greater than –75.7°C.
B
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures greater than 197.4°C.
C
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures less than –75.7°C.
D
The reaction is spontaneous at temperatures less than 197.4°C.