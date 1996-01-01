19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
The available thermodynamic data of phosphorus trichloride (PCl3) at 298 K are given below:
ΔH° (kJ/mol) ΔG° (kJ/mol)
PCl3(l) –319.7 –272.3
PCl3(g) –287.0 –267.8
Determine the ΔS° at 298 K for the vaporization of PCl3(l) using the given data. Is the sign of ΔS° as you would expect for vaporization?
The available thermodynamic data of phosphorus trichloride (PCl3) at 298 K are given below:
ΔH° (kJ/mol) ΔG° (kJ/mol)
PCl3(l) –319.7 –272.3
PCl3(g) –287.0 –267.8
Determine the ΔS° at 298 K for the vaporization of PCl3(l) using the given data. Is the sign of ΔS° as you would expect for vaporization?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS°vap = 94.6 J/K; The sign of ΔS°vap is inconsistent because the sign of the ΔS° for vaporization is always negative.
B
ΔS°vap = 94.6 J/K; The sign of ΔS°vap is consistent because the sign of the ΔS° for vaporization is always positive.
C
ΔS°vap = 91.6 J/K; The sign of ΔS°vap is inconsistent because the sign of the ΔS° for vaporization is always negative.
D
ΔS°vap = 91.6 J/K; The sign of ΔS°vap is consistent because the sign of the ΔS° for vaporization is always positive.
E
ΔS°vap = 97.6 J/K; The sign of ΔS°vap is consistent because the sign of the ΔS° for vaporization is always positive.