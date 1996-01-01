19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
One compound that is most often used as a biofuel additive for gasoline is ethanol (C2H5OH). Calculate the maximum amount of useful work that can be achieved by burning 1.00 mol of C2H5OH(g) under standard conditions.
ΔG° (kJ/mol)
C2H5OH(g) –168.5
O2(g) 0
CO2(g) –394.4
H2O(l) –237.13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The maximum amount of useful work that the system can achieve is 1331.7 kJ.
B
The maximum amount of useful work that the system can achieve is 937.3 kJ.
C
The maximum amount of useful work that the system can achieve is 1094.56 kJ.
D
The maximum amount of useful work that the system can achieve is 1431.56 kJ.