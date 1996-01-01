One compound that is most often used as a biofuel additive for gasoline is ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH). Calculate the maximum amount of useful work that can be achieved by burning 1.00 mol of C 2 H 5 OH(g) under standard conditions.

ΔG° (kJ/mol)

C 2 H 5 OH(g) –168.5

O 2 (g) 0

CO 2 (g) –394.4

H 2 O(l) –237.13