Combustion Analysis
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the empirical formula of a 6.467 g of a compound. The sample has undergone combustion with oxygen and produced 9.469 g CO2 (g), 6.897 g SO2 (g) and 3.874 g H2O (l)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CSH
B
C4SH2
C
C2SH4
D
C2S2H2
E
C2SH2