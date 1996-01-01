2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Group Names
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the elemental pairs given below, identify the one which is the most similar in properties. Also, explain why the elements in that pair are similar.
a. Carbon and antimony
b. Vanadium and uranium
c. Francium and caesium
d. Phosphorous and oxygen
e. Nitrogen and iodine
From the elemental pairs given below, identify the one which is the most similar in properties. Also, explain why the elements in that pair are similar.
a. Carbon and antimony
b. Vanadium and uranium
c. Francium and caesium
d. Phosphorous and oxygen
e. Nitrogen and iodine
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbon and antimony; They are both nonmetals
B
Vanadium and uranium; They are both reactive metals
C
Francium and caesium; They are in the same group
D
Phosphorous and oxygen; They are in the same block
E
Nitrogen and iodine; They are both nonmetals from the same group