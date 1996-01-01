2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Group Names
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Flerovium is an extremely radioactive synthetic element with the symbol Fl and atomic number 114. Identify the element that is most similar in chemical properties to Flerovium based on the periodic table.
Flerovium is an extremely radioactive synthetic element with the symbol Fl and atomic number 114. Identify the element that is most similar in chemical properties to Flerovium based on the periodic table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pb
B
Nh
C
Mc
D
Cn