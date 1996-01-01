Calculate the heat required in kJ for in the process of vaporizing 36.0 g of ethanol at 25°C to the vapor phase at 78°C. Write your answer using 2 significant figures





Date for ethanol:

T f = -114°C

T b = 78°C

ΔH fus = 5.02 kJ/mol

ΔH vap = 38.56 kJ/mol

C EtOH(s) = 0.97 J/g-K

C EtOH (l) = 2.3 J/g-K