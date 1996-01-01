13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the heat required in kJ for in the process of vaporizing 36.0 g of ethanol at 25°C to the vapor phase at 78°C. Write your answer using 2 significant figures
Date for ethanol:
Tf = -114°C
Tb = 78°C
ΔHfus = 5.02 kJ/mol
ΔHvap = 38.56 kJ/mol
CEtOH(s) = 0.97 J/g-K
CEtOH(l) = 2.3 J/g-K
CEtOH(g) = 2.03 J/g-K
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16 kJ
B
25 kJ
C
42 kJ
D
35 kJ