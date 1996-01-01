13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Heating and Cooling Curves
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the final temperature if 0.500 g of water condenses on the surface of a 100.0 g copper cube initially at 18.0°C. Assume the heat released from condensation is completely absorbed by the cube and the enthalpy of vaporization of water is 44.0 kJ/mol.
Determine the final temperature if 0.500 g of water condenses on the surface of a 100.0 g copper cube initially at 18.0°C. Assume the heat released from condensation is completely absorbed by the cube and the enthalpy of vaporization of water is 44.0 kJ/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
36.1 °C
B
49.7 °C
C
54.3 °C
D
62.9 °C