7. Gases
Partial Pressure
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acid rain is primarily caused by SO2 and NO2 released into the air. The mole ratios of the gases are usually XSO2 = 0.700 and XNO2 = 0.300. In a 11.68 g sample of the mixture with a volume of 17.83 L and a temperature of 23.00 °C, what is the partial pressure of each component?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PSO2 = 0.190 atm
PNO2 = 0.0814 atm
B
PSO2 = 0.700 atm
PNO2 = 0.300 atm
C
PSO2 = 0.0814 atm
PNO2 = 0.190 atm
D
PSO2 = 0.139 atm
PNO2 = 0.0597 atm
