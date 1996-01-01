7. Gases
Partial Pressure
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
67.5% SO2 and 32.5% CO2 make up a special gas chamber. At 839 atm total pressure, what is each gas's partial pressure in atmospheres?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PSO2 = 493 atm
PCO2 = 346 atm
B
PSO2 = 884 atm
PCO2 = 620 atm
C
PSO2 = 346 atm
PCO2 = 493 atm
D
PSO2 = 620 atm
PCO2 = 884 atm
