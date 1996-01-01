12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pyruvic acid can be produced from glucose through glycolysis. Determine the hybridization of all the carbon atoms in pyruvic acid and the approximate bond angles around in the molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a: sp3, 109.5°; b: sp2, 120°; c: sp2, 120°; d: sp3, 109.5°
B
a: sp2, 120°; b: sp2, 120°; c: sp2, 120°; d: sp2, 120°
C
a: sp2, 120°; b: sp, 120°; c: sp, 120°; d: sp2, 120°
D
a: sp3, 109.5°; b: sp3, 109.5; c: sp3, 109.5; d: sp3, 109.5°