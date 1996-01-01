12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pyridine is a six-membered ring with 5 carbons and 1 nitrogen but unlike cyclohexane, it is flat instead of puckered. Explain this difference and predict the bond angles in pyridine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All the carbons are sp2 hybridized and nitrogen is sp3 hybridized. The geometry around carbon is trigonal planar and around nitrogen is tetrahedral so the bond angles are 120° and 109.5°, respectively. In trigonal planar and tetrahedral geometry, all atoms lie flat on a plane.
B
Carbon and nitrogen are all sp2 hybridized, and the geometry around each central atom is trigonal planar so the bond angles around C and N are approximately 120°. In trigonal planar geometry, all atoms lie flat on a plane.
C
Carbon and nitrogen are all sp3 hybridized, and the geometry around each central atom is trigonal planar so the bond angles around C and N are approximately 109.5°. In tetrahedral geometry, all atoms lie flat on a plane.
D
Carbon and nitrogen are all sp hybridized, and the geometry around each central atom is trigonal planar so the bond angles around C and N are approximately 180°. In trigonal planar geometry, all atoms lie flat on a plane.