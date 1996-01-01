10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ionization energy of the element astatine is 890 kJ/mol. Predict if the ionization of the newly discovered element tennessine will be greater than, equal to, or less than astatine. Explain your answer.
The ionization energy of the element astatine is 890 kJ/mol. Predict if the ionization of the newly discovered element tennessine will be greater than, equal to, or less than astatine. Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ionization energy of tennessine will be less than that of astatine because its outermost electron is farther away from the nucleus.
B
The ionization energy of tennessine will be greater than that of astatine because its outermost electron is farther away from the nucleus.
C
The ionization energy of tennessine will be equal to astatine because its outermost electron is farther away from the nucleus.