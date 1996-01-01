In a chemistry lab you prepared a stock solution by dissolving 12.5 g of NaOH (MW= 40.00 g/mol) in water to make 75.0 mL solution. You then took 10 mL of the stock solution and diluted with water to make 125 mL of solution. You then took 35 mL of the diluted solution and added more water to make 250 mL solution. What is the final concentration of the solution you made?