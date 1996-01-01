6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Dilutions
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stock solution of hydrochloric acid is 23% HCl by weight and has a density of 1.2 g/mL. Another solution is prepared from the stock solution by measuring 27 mL of stock HCl and adding enough water to make 0.750 L. Calculate the Molarity of the final diluted HCl solution.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.450 M
B
7.57 M
C
0.273 M
D
29.3 M