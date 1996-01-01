16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the following equilibrium reaction:
Zn2+(aq) + 2 Cl–(aq) ⇌ ZnCl2(s)
Using Le Chatelier's principle, determine the change in the amount of ZnCl2 when OH– is added to the solution to produce the complex ion [Zn(OH)4]2–.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The amount of ZnCl2 will increase.
B
The amount of ZnCl2 will decrease.
C
The amount of ZnCl2 will remain the same.