16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ammonium chloride decomposes into ammonia and hydrogen chloride according to the following reaction:
NH4Cl(s) ⇌ NH3(g) + HCl(g)
An equilibrium mixture of NH4Cl(s), NH3(g), and HCl(g) is in a closed reaction vessel. What will happen to the number of moles of NH3 when HCl is added to the mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The number of moles of NH3 increases.
B
The number of moles of NH3 remains the same.
C
The number of moles of NH3 decreases.