16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methane can be produced from carbon monoxide via catalytic hydrogenation according to the following reaction:
CO(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) + H2O(g) ΔH° = –206 kJ
A reaction vessel contains an equilibrium mixture of CO(g), H2(g), CH4(g), and H2O(g). Determine how will the amount of CO change if the pressure of the system is decreased by removing some H2(g).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The amount of CO will increase.
B
The amount of CO will decrease.
C
The amount of CO will remain the same.