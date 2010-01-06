17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arginine (C6H14N4O2) can receive two protons due to the presence of two basic N atoms (Kb1 = 1.0×10—5, Kb2 = 6.3×10—13). For the conjugate acids C6H15N4O2+ and C6H16N4O22+, what are the values of Ka?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ka for C6H15N4O2+ = 1.6×10—2
Ka for C6H16N4O22+ = 1.0×10—9
B
Ka for C6H15N4O2+ = 6.3×10—13
Ka for C6H16N4O22+ = 1.6×10—2
C
Ka for C6H15N4O2+ = 1.0×10—9
Ka for C6H16N4O22+ = 1.0×10—5
D
Ka for C6H15N4O2+ = 1.0×10—9
Ka for C6H16N4O22+ = 1.6×10—2
