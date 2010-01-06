Arginine (C 6 H 14 N 4 O 2 ) can receive two protons due to the presence of two basic N atoms (K b 1 = 1.0×10—5, K b2 = 6.3×10—13). For the conjugate acids C 6 H 15 N 4 O 2 + and C 6 H 16 N 4 O 2 2+, what are the values of K a ?