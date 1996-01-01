17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ka and Kb
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In aqueous solutions, the acidities of methanol and water are almost identical and are increased when coordinated with a central metal cation. The resulting metal complex then acts as an acid and donates a hydrogen ion to a base. Shown below is M(CH3OH)6n+ (n = 1, 2, or 3), a metal cation with methanol ligands attached to it.
What happens to the equilibrium constant (increases, decreases, or remains the same) as the value of n increases? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The value of the equilibrium constant remains the same since the number of coordinated methanol molecules is the same.
B
The value of the equilibrium constant decreases since the metal cation becomes smaller.
C
The value of the equilibrium constant increases since the OH bonds become more polar and H+ dissociation is more favorable.
D
Cannot be deduced from just the variation in the charge of the metal cation.