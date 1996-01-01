In aqueous solutions, the acidities of methanol and water are almost identical and are increased when coordinated with a central metal cation. The resulting metal complex then acts as an acid and donates a hydrogen ion to a base. Shown below is M(CH 3 OH) 6 n+ (n = 1, 2, or 3), a metal cation with methanol ligands attached to it.

What happens to the equilibrium constant (increases, decreases, or remains the same) as the value of n increases? Explain.