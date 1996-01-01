11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lattice Energy
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Lattice Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare the lattice energy between salts like KBr that have singly charged ions and salts like BaS that have doubly-charged ions
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Salts with doubly-charged ions will have smaller lattice energy compared to salts with singly-charged ions
B
Salts with doubly-charged ions will have larger lattice energy compared to salts with singly-charged ions
C
Salts with doubly-charged ions will have the same lattice energy as a salt with singly-charged ions