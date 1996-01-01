A generic diatomic element in its standard state decomposes as shown below:

1/2 A 2 (g) → A(g)



Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant, K, at 1000 K and 1500 K given that the standard molar Gibbs energy of formation of A(g) is 7.76 kJ•mol-1 at 1000 K and 106.97 kJ•mol-1 at 1500 K

Calculate the value of Δ H° rxn assuming that it is independent of temperature











