13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A generic diatomic element in its standard state decomposes as shown below:
1/2 A2(g) → A(g)
Calculate the value of the equilibrium constant, K, at 1000 K and 1500 K given that the standard molar Gibbs energy of formation of A(g) is 7.76 kJ•mol-1 at 1000 K and 106.97 kJ•mol-1 at 1500 K
Calculate the value of Δ H°rxn assuming that it is independent of temperature
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.263, 563.23, 236.78 kJ/mol
B
0.563, 1020.3, 356.36 kJ/mol
C
0.393, 5310.81, 237,23 kJ/mol
D
0.132, 10.36 , 75.63 kJ/mol