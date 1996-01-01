13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the value of ΔH°vap of a liquid that has the vapor pressures of 123.3 Torr and 720.1 Torr at 15.0°C and 70.0° C respectively.
From the results of the previous problem, calculate the normal boiling point of the liquid in °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
56.3 kJ/mol, 100.0 °C
B
42.1 kJ/mol, 89.1 °C
C
36.79 kJ/mol, 56.1 °C
D
26.38 kJ/mol, 72.01 °C