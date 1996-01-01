2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Phosphorous-32 is a radioactive isotope of phosphorous and undergoes a beta decay to yield sulfur-32. If the two isotopes are to be differentiated using a mass spectrometer, what should be the precision of the mass spectrometer that is able to differentiate between the two?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.452×10–26 g
B
2.306×10–27 g
C
2.112×10–25 g
D
1.178×10–27 g