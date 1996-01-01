2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a sample of iodine is analyzed using mass spectrometry, the mass spectrum shows a large peak at 126.904. However, the mass spectrum of bromine does not show a peak at 79.904 (the atomic mass of bromine). Why is it so?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The isotope Br-80 is not stable.
B
Bromine is not a monoisotopic element.
C
Bromine is too unstable to analyze using mass spectrometry.