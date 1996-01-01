2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sulfur has four naturally occurring stable isotopes, three of which (32S, 33S, 34S) are more abundant than the fourth (36S). The mass spectrum of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) contains three molecular ion peaks:
What is the origin of the third peak? (Which sulfur isotope does it arise from?)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The third peak is due to the presence of the 32S isotope.
B
The third peak is due to the presence of the 33S isotope.
C
The third peak is due to the presence of the 34S isotope.
D
The third peak is due to the presence of the 36S isotope.