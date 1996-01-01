6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reactivity of metal (M) was studied and it was recorded that it does not react with water or steam but it can displace H+ from acids to produce H2 gas. A mass of 1.500 g of the metal was reacted with oxygen to produce a metal oxide, then the metal oxide was further reacted to form a metal sulfide. If 1.905 g of the metal sulfide was produced, determine the identity of the metal.
A
cobalt (Co)
B
nickel (Ni)
C
tin (Sn)
D
lead (Pb)