The reactivity of metal (M) was studied and it was recorded that it does not react with water or steam but it can displace H+ from acids to produce H 2 gas. A mass of 1.500 g of the metal was reacted with oxygen to produce a metal oxide, then the metal oxide was further reacted to form a metal sulfide. If 1.905 g of the metal sulfide was produced, determine the identity of the metal.