1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density of Geometric Objects
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a heist, thieves plan to replace a cylinder of titanium placed in a weight-sensitive pedestal with a cylinder of iron. The cylinder of titanium has a height of 20 cm and a radius of 5 cm. What is the required volume of the iron cylinder to prevent setting off the alarm? The density of titanium is 4.51 g/cm3 and the density of iron is 7.87 g/cm3.
During a heist, thieves plan to replace a cylinder of titanium placed in a weight-sensitive pedestal with a cylinder of iron. The cylinder of titanium has a height of 20 cm and a radius of 5 cm. What is the required volume of the iron cylinder to prevent setting off the alarm? The density of titanium is 4.51 g/cm3 and the density of iron is 7.87 g/cm3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.61 × 102 cm3
B
2.33 × 103 cm3
C
9.00 × 102 cm3
D
1.42 × 103 cm3