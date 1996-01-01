1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
Imagine a hypothetical star called a proton star, composed of protons. Assuming that a proton star has the same density as a proton, calculate the mass of a proton star piece with a radius of 1.0 μm. The mass and radius of a proton is 1.67 × 10–27 kg and 0.877 fm, respectively.
A
10.9 kg
B
2.48 kg
C
1.52 kg
D
7.86 kg