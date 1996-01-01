At 298 K, a 3.00 mol sample of SO 3 is added to a 3.00 L vessel; 45% of SO 3 decomposes into SO 2 and O 2 : 2 SO 3 (g) ⇌ 2 SO 2 (g) + O 2 (g). If the reaction was carried out in a 1.00 L vessel, will the percent of SO 3 that decomposes increase, decrease, or remain the same?