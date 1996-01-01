16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 298 K, a 3.00 mol sample of SO3 is added to a 3.00 L vessel; 45% of SO3 decomposes into SO2 and O2: 2 SO3(g) ⇌ 2 SO2(g) + O2(g). If the reaction was carried out in a 1.00 L vessel, will the percent of SO3 that decomposes increase, decrease, or remain the same?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The percent of SO3(g) decomposed will increase.
B
The percent of SO3(g) decomposed will decrease.
C
The percent of SO3(g) decomposed will remain the same.