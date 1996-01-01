16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Amines can be prepared from carbonyl compounds via reductive amination. The intermediate formed in the reaction is called imine. The following reaction illustrates a synthesis of an amine via reductive amination using sodium cyanoborohydride (NaBH3CN):
In order to increase the formation of the intermediate in the reaction, which of the following changes can you do based on Le Chatelier's principle?
A
Decrease the concentration of the amine.
B
Decrease the concentration of the carbonyl compound (aldehyde or ketone).
C
Add more imine to the reaction.
D
Remove water from the reaction.