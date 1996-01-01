16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the equilibrium N2(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ 2 NH3(g) ΔH = 92 kJ. Does increasing the volume of the container (at constant temperature) increase, decrease, or not affect the amount of NH3(g) at equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The amount of NH3(g) will increase.
B
The amount of NH3(g) will decrease.
C
The amount of NH3(g) will not be affected.