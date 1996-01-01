19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The free energy of formation and standard enthalpy for the crystalline ionic form and aqueous form of NH4NO3 is given below
What is the formation reaction for NH4NO3(s)? What happens to the entropy of the system upon the formation of NH4NO3(s) based on its formation reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4 N(s) + 2 H2(g) + 3 O(g) → NH4NO3(s)
The entropy of the system decreases
The entropy of the system decreases
B
4 N(g) + 4 H(g) + 3 O(g) → NH4NO3(s)
The entropy of the system decreases
The entropy of the system decreases
C
N4(g) + H4(g) + O3(g) → NH4NO3(s)
The entropy of the system increases
The entropy of the system increases
D
N2(g) + 2 H2(g) + 3/2 O2(g) → NH4NO3(s)
The entropy of the system decreases
The entropy of the system decreases