19. Chemical Thermodynamics
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particular chemical process has ΔH° = –25.4 kJ and ΔS° = 56.2 J/K. Which of the following statement is true about the process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will result in an increase in the randomness of the system.
B
The reaction will result in a decrease in the randomness of the system.
C
The randomness of the system does not change.