10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the experimental ionization energy in terms of kJ/mol of tin and strontium if their experimental values are 7.35 eV and 5.69 eV
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IE for Sn = 762 kJ/mol, IE for Sr = 590 kJ/mol
B
IE for Sn =355 kJ/mol, IE for Sr = 275 kJ/mol
C
IE for Sn =709 kJ/mol, IE for Sr = 549 kJ/mol
D
IE for Sn = 381 kJ/mol, IE for Sr = 295 kJ/mol